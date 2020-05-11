Apple HomePod is available for sale in India at Rs 19,990

Back in January, Apple announced that the HomePod was making its way to India. Now, four months after the announcement, the tech giant has finally made its smart speaker available in India.

A "buy" button has also appeared on the HomePod page on Apple's official Indian website. However, clicking the buy button redirects you to a list of authorised resellers as Apple is not yet operating its own online storefront in India. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has begun sending out emails to customers that the HomePod is now available for purchase.

The Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 19,990 in India, which is roughly 10 percent below the standard USD 299 (Approx. Rs 22,650) price in Apple's base of operation. Listings of Apple's smart speaker are yet to pop up on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall, but we can expect those soon.

The HomePod will be available in two colours – White and Space Grey. Apple also added support for Indian localisation of English to Siri back in January through software update version 13.3.1, which will enable the voice assistant to recognise different accents. The Apple HomePod will likely take on Amazon's Echo Studio, with both devices promising a high-fidelity audio experience.