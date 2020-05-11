App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple HomePod is available for sale in India at Rs 19,990

The HomePod will be available in two colours – White and Space Grey.

Carlsen Martin

Back in January, Apple announced that the HomePod was making its way to India. Now, four months after the announcement, the tech giant has finally made its smart speaker available in India.

A "buy" button has also appeared on the HomePod page on Apple's official Indian website. However, clicking the buy button redirects you to a list of authorised resellers as Apple is not yet operating its own online storefront in India. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has begun sending out emails to customers that the HomePod is now available for purchase.

The Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 19,990 in India, which is roughly 10 percent below the standard USD 299 (Approx. Rs 22,650) price in Apple's base of operation. Listings of Apple's smart speaker are yet to pop up on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall, but we can expect those soon.

Close
The HomePod will be available in two colours – White and Space Grey. Apple also added support for Indian localisation of English to Siri back in January through software update version 13.3.1, which will enable the voice assistant to recognise different accents. The Apple HomePod will likely take on Amazon's Echo Studio, with both devices promising a high-fidelity audio experience.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Apple #Speakers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

COVID-19 treatment: Jaipur's SMS Medical College says plasma therapy shows promise

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

Economy requires Rs 4.5 lakh crore fiscal support at current juncture: FICCI to FM

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.