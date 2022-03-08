Apple event | New iPhone 13 colour may be announced at the iPhone SE 5G launch

iPhone 13 dark green colour option rumoured to launch at the Apple event.

The Apple event kicks off on March 8 at 11.30 PM in India. The company is expected to announce multiple new products at the “Peek Performance” event, which will be hosted virtually. Among the list of products expected to launch today include a new iPhone SE 5G and an upgraded iPad Air. A new leak also claims that Apple will announce a new iPhone 13 colour option at the event.

Apple currently offers the iPhone 13 in as many as five colours. In India, customers get to choose between Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red. The company is said to launch a sixth new iPhone 13 colour option at the Apple event on March 8.

Apple Track reported that the new iPhone 13 colour option will have a dark green shade, which is somewhere between the Mint iPhone 12 and Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro. Last year, the company announced a new Purple colour for the iPhone 12, giving it a mid-cycle refresh. The iPhone 13 (Review) seems to be getting a similar treatment.

Rumours suggest that the iPad Air 2020 will also get upgraded at the Apple event. As per leaks, the iPad Air 2022 will come with an A15 Bionic chip and features like Centre Stage for FaceTime. The new iPad will come with the same design as the 2020 model. Apple Track further claimed that the iPad Air 2022 will get a Purple colour option, which is similar to the currently available iPad mini.