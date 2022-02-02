Apple announces new Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple has announced a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge to support users’ health journeys. To help users stay motivated, the company is offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge. During the activity, users with an Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE or any other Apple Watch model can complete the 30 minutes exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special Heart Month badge award.

Apple is also promoting the Heart Month via its other services. These include the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Podcast and Apple Books. On the App Store, users can find a collection of apps that help them take care of their cardiovascular health by providing valuable insights into their heart rate and activity levels. Apps like HeartWatch, Gentler Streak, and Zones can help users optimise their fitness and overall wellness by accessing personalised workouts, monitoring key heart rate metrics, and tracking health vitals. These apps can be downloaded on the iPhone 13 (Review), iPhone 12 (Review) and other iPhone models running iOS 10.0 or later.

In addition to this, Apple Books is offering a collection of titles that focus on heart health, including books on heart science, emotional well-being, and healthy eating. On Apple Podcasts, users can find a curated group of popular podcasts on the Browse tab featuring medical experts that help listeners learn more about their health and the steps they can take to improve overall, fitness, mindfulness, and well-being.

Apple has shared its preliminary analysis of activity data shared from the Apple Heart and Movement Study. With the help of the American Heart Association and Apple, two researchers found that users relied on getting their activity minutes in by walking, cycling, and running the most. They also found that participants aged 65 and older were actually more likely than their younger counterparts to stay on track, meeting their goal of at least 150 minutes of activity per week.

Across genders and ages, participants with above-average Cardio Fitness levels averaged more than 200 minutes of activity per week, while those with high Cardio Fitness averaged more than 300 minutes of activity per week.