App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

API management market to reach a market size of $6.2 bn by 2024

During the forecast period, APAC will record the highest growth rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

According to a new report Global API Management Market, published by KBV research, The Global API management market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.4 percent CAGR during the forecast period.

Major factors responsible for driving the API management market at exponential rates include rapid increase in the prominence of web APIs coupled with the surging demand for private and public APIs. Progressions in the Internet of Things & Big Data, benefits of cost and feature, and the growing requirement for managing API traffic are projected to collectively shape the API managements market over the analysis period.

The North America market would dominate the Global API Management Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.7 percent during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.3 percent during (2018 - 2024).

During the forecast period, APAC will record the highest growth rate. Due to increasing demand for API management solution and services, APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period. In developing economies, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, API management solutions and services in the APAC region are providing huge opportunities.

related news

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global API Management Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.7 percent during (2018 - 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global API Management Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 26.6 percent during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.8 percent during (2018 - 2024).

The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.1 percent during (2018 - 2024). During the forecast period the retail and consumer goods segment will grow at the highest CAGR. Over time, a mix of technologies, computer systems and diverse applications has been deployed by many retail companies to cope with the increasing demand from customers. The customer experience is a very important factor in distinguishing between the wide ranges of shopping possibilities.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Virat Kohli, ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Sri Lanka Admits 'Major' Intelligence Lapses; President Asks Defence S ...

Pakistan's Cyril Almeida Named IPI's World Press Freedom Hero for Expo ...

Pragya Thakur May Get Z-plus Cover Due to Security Threat Posed by Man ...

Cong Accuses BJP of Being 'Anti-Dalit', Says People Will Show Exit Doo ...

SC Takes Umbrage at Lawyer's Remarks Against AG, Warns He Will be Thro ...

Ami Trivedi Might Replace Disha Vakani in TMKOC, Priyanka Chopra Flaun ...

'Sab Ghungroo Bandhke Taiyyar Ho Gaye': Modi Mocks United Opposition f ...

KCR Pulls Up Education Minister Over Intermediate Suicides, Waives Off ...

Defying Party Gag, Two BJP Legislators in Uttarakhand ‘Fight’ Open ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Amid sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Chela ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

TikTok ban in India: Madras High Court lifts the ban on app downloads
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.