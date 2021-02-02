Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes: New legend, new gun, King’s canyon map updates and more

Apex Legends Season 8 brings a slew of updates including a new legend, brand new gun, and reworks for the map King’s Canyon. The update titled Season 8: Mayhem will be available starting February 2nd from 10am PT (11.30pm Indian Standard Time).

The latest legend to join the roster is Fuse, a mercenary-turned-cage fighter that has an affinity for explosives. He can carry extra grenades compared to the rest of the heroes and can throw them out faster. He can also cluster bomb areas with large bursts of explosives for massive damage and has an ultimate called ‘The Motherlode’, which surrounds a target area in a ring of flames and launches a bombardment of airburst explosives.

His passive called ‘Grenadier’ gives him an extra grenade per slot and allows him to throw grenades, faster, farther and with more accuracy compared to the rest of the cast. His tactical ability is called ‘Knuckle Duster’ that allows him to launch a cluster of bombs that expel explosives on impact.

Along with Fuse, comes a new weapon called the 30-30 Repeater. It is a heavy ammo lever-action repeater that fires hard-hitting rounds and is accurate up to 200 paces. The gun will require the player to reload between rounds and has a built-in-charge that gives players the chance to deal extra damage but at the cost of a longer loading time.

The map King’s Canyon also sees changes with Season 8. There is now a point of interest to show off the devastation from the crashed ship and players can now explore beyond Artillery. The Slums have been replaced by Spotted Lakes which adds some new observation towers and a sniper’s nest.

Season 8 also introduces Gold-tier magazines which allows players to reload stowed guns following a brief delay. The new magazine has the same capacity as Purple mags and will be available for Light, Heavy, Snipers and Energy weapons.