Apex Legends Mobile earns $4.8 million in player spend in its first week: Report

Apex Legends Mobile has reportedly earned nearly $5 million within the first week of its global launch. EA’s latest mobile shooter was unveiled globally on May 17 and since its release has managed to rack up a little under $5 million, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

Apex Legends Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale that is modelled on the original Apex Legends game that was unveiled for PC and consoles back in 2019. The mobile edition of Apex Legends is quite similar to the PC and console versions, bringing the same Maps, Weapons, and Legends.

While Apex Legends Mobile is a free-to-play title, it does have in-app purchases, including cosmetic changes to weapons and legends as well as a Battle Pass and more. Additionally, game developers Respawn have also added mobile-exclusive content.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Apex Legends Mobile racked up $4.8 million in player spending in its first week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The report notes that the US was first in terms of revenue spent on the game, followed by Japan and Thailand.

For comparison, PUBG Mobile recorded $600,000 in revenue in the first week of its release in April 2018. MySmartPrice also reported that Apex Legends Mobile failed to surpass Call of Duty: Mobile, which racked up $14.8 million within its first seven days of launch.

The Sensor Tower report also noted that PUBG Mobile has generated $8 billion in revenue during its lifetime, while Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up a player spend of $1.5 billion since its launch. Apex Legends Mobile is currently available for download in 60 countries and debuted as the No.1 downloaded app on the App Store after its May 17 release.





