Amitabh Bachchan may soon be your voice navigator on Google Maps

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest Bollywood actors in India. So how would it feel to receive directions from this renowned Indian actor? A Mid-Day report suggests that the 77-year old actor has been approached by Google to use his voice in Google Maps.

Bachchan has lent his voice to several films and ads but giving directions while navigating Google Maps will make his iconic voice a staple for everyday commuters. The report suggests that the Indian actor has been offered an exorbitant amount for the task. However, if Bachchan chooses to accept it, he will have to record his voice from home to maintain social distancing norms due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Google Maps currently uses Karen Jacobsen’s voice, a New York-based entertainer. Jacobsen is also the voice of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. The report also claims that Bachchan’s instantly recognizable voice will be used in Hindi and English. This is not the first time Google is collaborating with celebrities to power its voice-enabled products.

American actress Issa Rae and Grammy award-winning singer John Legend have lent their voices to Google Assistant, but they are region-restricted to the US and a few other countries. Google has also collaborated with Yash Raj Films to use Aamir Khan’s character, Firangi from Thugs of Hindostan for Google Maps as part of a promotion campaign for the movie.



