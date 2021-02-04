Amazon is far from finished making games, says it will continue despite failures

Although Amazon might have made Jeff Bozos one of the richest men in the world, there are still projects within the hugely profitable companies that never take off or worse, get killed with a few years of inception (<cough> Stadia <cough>).

One of Amazon’s Achilles heels has been Amazon Game Studios. Their string of failures has been long and so far, not even one of the games the company has put out has seen any form of success. One of their games, Crucible, bombed so hard at launch that it was taken off store shelves and put back into Beta before being cancelled outright.

To make matters worse, a recent Bloomberg article shed light on the inner workings of the outfit, painting a bleak picture, something Amazon has not managed to walk away from unscathed.

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO is still committed to video games. As a response to the Bloomberg report, Jassy sent out a mail to staff telling them to keep their chins up and asking everyone to “hang in there”.

“Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter,” Jassy stated in the email. “I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most.”

Another one of Amazon’s titles based on The Grand Tour (previously Top Gear) was also removed from storefront’s after extremely poor reviews. The New World, Amazon’s big upcoming MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) was also delayed, following some harsh feedback from players after the initial Alpha test. Originally due out in August last year, the game has been pushed back to the end of this year with a final Beta test expected in Spring 2021.