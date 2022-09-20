English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Amazon confirms Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video

    The series will be set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Columbia Pictures)

    (Image Courtesy: Columbia Pictures)

    Amazon has greenlit a sequel series to the critically acclaimed film "Blade Runner 2049". The limited series will be titled "Blade Runner 2099" and will be set 50 years after the events of the film.

    The report by publication Variety notes that Silka Luisa (Shining Girls, Halo), will be the executive producer and showrunner while Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Prometheus) will also be on board as executive producer, working under his Scott Free Productions banner.

    Michael Green, who co-wrote Blade Runner 2049, will also serve as executive producer along with Alcon Entertainment's Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers, Watchmen, Reaper) will serve as writer and executive producer.

    The first Blade Runner film, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in 1982 and is considered one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time. The sequel, Blade Runner 2049, came out in 2017 and was met critical acclaim.

    “The original ‘Blade Runner,’ directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors,” Sanders added.

    Alcon Entertainment, the current franchise rights owners, financed the sequel and a limited run anime series titled "Blade Runner: Black Lotus".
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Prime #Blade Runner #OTT #Prime Video
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.