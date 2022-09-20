Amazon confirms Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video

(Image Courtesy: Columbia Pictures)

Amazon has greenlit a sequel series to the critically acclaimed film "Blade Runner 2049". The limited series will be titled "Blade Runner 2099" and will be set 50 years after the events of the film.

The report by publication Variety notes that Silka Luisa (Shining Girls, Halo), will be the executive producer and showrunner while Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Prometheus) will also be on board as executive producer, working under his Scott Free Productions banner.

Michael Green, who co-wrote Blade Runner 2049, will also serve as executive producer along with Alcon Entertainment's Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers, Watchmen, Reaper) will serve as writer and executive producer.

The first Blade Runner film, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in 1982 and is considered one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time. The sequel, Blade Runner 2049, came out in 2017 and was met critical acclaim.

“The original ‘Blade Runner,’ directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios.

“We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors,” Sanders added.

Alcon Entertainment, the current franchise rights owners, financed the sequel and a limited run anime series titled "Blade Runner: Black Lotus".