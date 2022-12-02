Amazfit Falcon premium smartwatch launched in India: All you need to know

The Amazfit Falcon has officially been unveiled in India. The Amazfit Falcon is a premium smartwatch that aims to take on the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Garmin. The Falcon smartwatch features a 20 ATM water resistant rating, a corrosion- resistant build, up to two weeks of battery life, and a bright AMOLED display.

Amazfit Falcon Price in India

The Amazfit Falcon price in India is set at Rs 49,999 although you can pre-order it for Rs 44,999 on the company’s official website. Amazfit’s new premium smartwatch is available in a sole Titanium (Supersonic Black) finish. The Falcon smartwatch will go on sale in India through Amazon starting December 3.

Amazfit Falcon Features

The Amazfit Falcon is a premium smartwatch built for rugged use with aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody and a sapphire crystal glass screen. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416x416 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Amazfit also claims that the Falcon has passed 15 military-grade tests.

The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The Amazfit Falcon packs a 500 mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. However, this can be extended up to 30 days on the watch’s battery saver mode. The smartwatch also features 4GB of inbuilt storage to store workout data and music.

The smartwatch is equipped with dual-band GPS with support for six satellite positioning systems. It also features more than 150 sports modes and automatic recognition for 8 of those modes. There’s a built-in AI workout coach titled Zepp Coach and can be synced with applications like Strava, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Adidas Running.