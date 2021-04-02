Amazfit Bip U Pro launch in India next week confirmed with built-in Alexa and GPS

Amazfit Bip U Pro has over 60 sport modes with GPS support.

Amazfit Bip U Pro launch in India has been confirmed. The new Amazfit smartwatch launching next week in India is an upgraded version of the Bip U launched last year in India. Based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Amazfit Bip U Pro price in India to be around Rs 5,000.

The company has confirmed that the Bip U Pro with Alexa support. Users can ask the voice assistant to play music, set the alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, etc. The budget smartphone will also come with built-in GPS.

Amazfit has already listed the smartwatch on its website. The Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a 320 x 302 pixel resolution. The squarish colour screen can be used to check notifications and incoming calls. It also comes with 50 watch faces. Users can also upload their photos and use it as a watch face.

It comes with a variety of health and fitness modes. The watch has over 60 sport modes with GPS support. These include running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. The smartwatch also comes with continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurement (SpO2), sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring, and a menstrual cycle tracker.

The Bip U Pro comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. It is also claimed to offer a 9-day battery life on a single charge. The fitness gear packs a 230 mAh battery and takes two hours to charge completely.

It comes with support for devices running on iOS 10 and Android 5 or later. The smartwatch will be available in three colours - Black, Green and Pink.