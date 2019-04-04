Bookings for the 2019 Honda Africa Twin officially begins; available only to first 50 customers

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially opened bookings for the 2019 iteration of the Africa Twin adventure motorcycle. Along with a new colour scheme; the motorcycle also gets an updated dual-clutch gearbox. These bookings are available to only the first 50 customers.

The 2019 Africa Twin gets a new paint scheme called the Glint Wave Blue Metallic. It also gets a golden handlebar and wheel rims. The bike has been tweaked to make it an even better off-roader.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand. The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing, and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”

The motorcycle has a plethora of riding modes to choose from, which offer different levels of electronic aids to assist the rider. Because the bike has a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox, the rider can focus on the road without having to worry about shifting gears. When in automatic mode, the rider can choose between D mode for comfortable cruising and three dynamic sport settings in S mode.

The gearbox is also mated to a G switch. This facilitates aggressive gear shifting to give the rider increased control in sweeping dirt, gravel corners and even during lofting the front wheel over any obstacle.

The Africa Twin is powered by a 1-litre parallel twin engine which makes 87.7 bhp of maximum power and 93.1 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with throttle-by-wire which optimises the riding performance for different styles and conditions. It has four riding modes including Tour, Urban, Gravel and a custom User mode as well.

The Africa Twin is priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the likes of Triumph Tiger 800, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 850 GS, among others.