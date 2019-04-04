App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bookings for the 2019 Honda Africa Twin officially begins; available only to first 50 customers

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has officially launched the 2019 Africa Twin with a new paint scheme, called the Glint Wave Blue Metallic.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially opened bookings for the 2019 iteration of the Africa Twin adventure motorcycle. Along with a new colour scheme; the motorcycle also gets an updated dual-clutch gearbox. These bookings are available to only the first 50 customers.

The 2019 Africa Twin gets a new paint scheme called the Glint Wave Blue Metallic. It also gets a golden handlebar and wheel rims. The bike has been tweaked to make it an even better off-roader.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand. The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing, and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”

The motorcycle has a plethora of riding modes to choose from, which offer different levels of electronic aids to assist the rider. Because the bike has a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox, the rider can focus on the road without having to worry about shifting gears. When in automatic mode, the rider can choose between D mode for comfortable cruising and three dynamic sport settings in S mode.

related news

The gearbox is also mated to a G switch. This facilitates aggressive gear shifting to give the rider increased control in sweeping dirt, gravel corners and even during lofting the front wheel over any obstacle.

The Africa Twin is powered by a 1-litre parallel twin engine which makes 87.7 bhp of maximum power and 93.1 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with throttle-by-wire which optimises the riding performance for different styles and conditions. It has four riding modes including Tour, Urban, Gravel and a custom User mode as well.

The Africa Twin is priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the likes of Triumph Tiger 800, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 850 GS, among others.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Africa Twin #Auto #HMSI #Honda #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Wayanad Tribals Say Chasing Away Elephants More Important than Welcomi ...

'Waxed': Karan Johar Takes Selfies With His Statue at Madame Tussauds, ...

Nirav Modi’s Cars to be Auctioned Online on 18th April, Rolls-Royce, ...

In Western UP, BJP's Quest to Upset Caste Cart Revolves Around MODI - ...

IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters

Indian Army Sets Record by Building Longest Bridge on Indus River in L ...

Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After RBI Policy Outcome

Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartph ...

Bonucci Backtracks After Footballers Lash Out Over ‘Unbelievable’ ...

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts repo rate, reverse repo rate by 25 bps

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI cuts inflation forecast to 2.9-3% for H1 FY20

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI policy decis ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 Highlights: Central bank cuts key interest ra ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Samsung buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones ov ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.