All-display Vivo Nex India launch on July 19; all you need to know about the smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch the all-screen bezel-less Vivo Nex smartphone in India on July 19. The phone, which was first unveiled at CES 2018, sports an on-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up camera. A truly bezel-less smartphone, Vivo Nex will score big with those who want a bigger display without a notch.

Vivo Nex is the first device to sport an all-screen truly bezel-less display with a screen to body ratio of 91.24 percent.

Features like in-display fingerprint sensor (about 50 percent of the bottom screen acts as a sensor), retractable selfie camera and “Screen SoundCasting Technology” wherein the screen vibrates to create sound, created a stir in the smartphone market with fans across the world waiting to get their hands on the device.

Two variants of the smartphone the Vivo Nex A and Vivo Nex S, were launched in China in June. While the Nex A was priced at 3,898 yuan (approximately Rs 41,000), the Nex S that came in 128GB and 256GB storage variants was prices at 4,498 yuan (approximately Rs 47,300) and 4,998 yuan (about Rs 52,000), respectively.

However, a recent report from mysmartprice.com tips only one variant of the phone will be launched in India which will be called NEX. The report added that the device could be priced at Rs 48,990.

Vivo NEX specifications

The device features a massive 6.59-inch FHD+OLED Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316*1080p and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, the device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

It comes with a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the rear with sensor aperture rate of f/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. Other features of the lens include 4-Axis OIS, Slow Motion, Backlight HDR, Live Photo, Portrait Bokeh (dual cameras), Panorama, Time Lapse, Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Filters.

At the front, there is a retractable 8MP front camera which pops up in less than 0.8 seconds. The selfie camera has an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The device runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 loaded on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the security front, the phone has a game-changing third generation under-display fingerprint sensor. Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, AI-based virtual assistant named Jovi, dedicated Jovi button, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 port Bluetooth 5.0, 7.1-channel 3D audio.