Align technology investments with your business goals : Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Gartner

IoT, AI and Blockchain have been part of enterprise IT’s strategic discussions currently. Many businesses are quickly adopting these technologies to redefine their business processes and outcomes.

In this interview, Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Managing Vice President, Gartner, talks about the relevance of setting the right business goals before embarking on a technology project.

“While adopting these emerging technologies and investing on them, IT and business leaders should focus on achieving business outcomes,” he says.

He also speaks about how AI augments human capabilities and why it’s important consider automation technologies as something that replaces human involvement.

Blockchain, he adds, will create more transparency in the business ecosystem and will play a key part in transaction processes.