‘AI In Current Form No Threat To Jobs,’ Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Sam Altman Meets PM Modi
Artificial Intelligence as a technology in its current form is largely task-oriented and not capable of dealing with a situation where logic and reasoning are needed, according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who noted that he does not see any threat to job loss from it.
On the Al regulation front, he said the government will regulate it taking into consideration the aspects of user harm.
The statement comes a day after OpenAI Chief Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
June 09, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST