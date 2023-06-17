AI dating apps are helping humans find relationships

With the help of AI, consumers may have a more streamlined dating process with better quality matches, more interesting conversations, and increased security. (Photo: Nik via Unsplash)

Finding a love connection has grown easier than ever in today's digital world. People worldwide may now connect and find love with the emergence of dating apps and social media platforms.

It is where AI comes in, automating and optimising the dating process to assist people in finding love. Users can enjoy more personalised matches that coincide with their particular interests as AI plays a more significant role in dating. Tinder and Hinge, for example, currently use AI to locate your "most compatible" matches and present you to possible partners. However, with the public release of ChatGPT, it has spread like wildfire into every facet of our existence.

What age uses dating apps the most?

The percentage of US people using a dating website or mobile app remained unchanged at 30 per cent in 2018 and 2019. In a July 5–17, 2022, Pew Research Centre research of 6,034 people, 9 per cent said they had done so in the past year.

Adults under the age of 30 are more likely to use online dating services than those beyond the age of 30. Among those who have used a dating site or app, 53 per cent are under the age of 30, 37 per cent are between the ages of 30 and 49, 20 per cent are between the ages of 50 and 64, and 13 per cent are 65 and older.

How do apps function?

Now more than ever, people can get the right people's attention with the help of Artificial Intelligence-powered dating helpers. AI dating tool acts as digital wingman by suggesting conversation starters and responses. Apps analyse user behaviour, relationship preferences, and online conversations to help users choose message content. Furthermore, it facilitates interpersonal relationships by recommending highly customised texts to its users.

How about the trust in using it?

The use of AI is not only streamlining the dating process but also addressing concerns over security and confidence. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered verification allows dating apps to instantly scan and validate user profiles, weeding out fakes and reducing the likelihood of identity theft. Safer and more secure dating environments can be achieved using AI algorithms identifying questionable behaviour patterns like spamming and inappropriate message sending.

Do dating apps collect our data?

Allowing a dating service to access your other social media accounts will enable them to collect and share your most private information. It may include sexual preferences, personal conversations, and your behaviour and identity information.

The following are some of the famous dating apps available in India:

Tinder

Tinder was the first of several similar apps that have since emerged for online dating. Due to competition and a negative reputation, it has been ranked lower on this list of the best dating apps. Tinder offers all you'd expect from a modern dating app and then some. However, many of the more valuable functions require a paid upgrade. This dating app's poor reputation is the main obstacle it faces. It may not be the most popular dating app, but it does have a vast user base.

Bumble

Bumble isn't just a dating app; It contains all the essential functions, including swiping, messaging, and more. It functions similarly to Tinder, but women have to initiate discussions and matches. It also helps you meet new people and expand your professional network. This dating app is accessible for both Android and iOS, and it's packed with valuable features.

OkCupid

OkCupid is a popular dating website/app with millions of users worldwide. It is also among the top dating platforms in India. OKCupid can be used on a computer or a mobile device. If you're seeking someone with whom you have many common interests, you've found the right dating site or app. Members can expand their biographies as much as they like.

Happn

Happn stands out from the crowd because it offers functionality that the other dating apps on this list lack. In terms of serious relationships, it's also one of the top dating apps in India. Happn is another software that allows you to locate other users you have physically encountered. Free users may be disappointed by the lack of advanced tools, but the app is recommended for anyone searching for a serious dating app in India.

Badoo

One of the most interesting and innovative dating apps in India is Badoo. It's a dating app with many options for making your profile stand out. Personality traits, tastes, habits, etc., are only a few facets. Users can also upload and share films and pictures. However, this functionality is reserved for paid subscribers only. This dating app's substantial global user base is a significant selling point.

Hinge

In India, Hinge is the most popular dating app. This software has become increasingly popular because of its rising user base and streamlined interface. Those searching for casual dates will find this an excellent option, too. On the other hand, this product's high premium subscription price is a significant downside.

All you need is love and AI

The introduction of AI-driven dating apps is revolutionising the industry and making it more straightforward for people to discover their soul mates online. With the help of AI, consumers may have a more streamlined dating process with better quality matches, more interesting conversations, and increased security. We can anticipate even more breakthroughs in the dating area that can help people find real love in the digital era as AI technology progresses and becomes more sophisticated.