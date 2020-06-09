App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Apple and Google, Huawei releases its Contact Shield API for tracing coronavirus cases

The API utilises the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to detect nearby devices, exchange data with detected devices, and record contacts with user information anonymised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Apple and Google, Huawei has launched its coronavirus contact tracing API called Contact Shield. The API, like Apple and Google Exposure Notification API, will rely on Bluetooth technology for tracing coronavirus infected individuals.

Huawei is yet to officially unveil the Contact Shield API. Developers can use the API to track and trace coronavirus-infected individuals via the smartphone’s Bluetooth technology. The API was found in update 4.1.0.301 of the HMS core and was first spotted by XDA Developers. The API aims to “provide fundamental capabilities to help minimise the spread of COVID-19.”

The API’s Service Introduction page states that the Contact Shield API “provides privacy-protecting contact tracing services for Huawei device users.” The API “utilises the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to detect nearby devices, exchange data with detected devices, and record contacts with user information anonymised.”

Close

Also Read: What is contact tracing? How does contact tracing in India work? All your questions answered

related news

Like the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API, Huawei Contact Shield API will let users determine whether to enable Contact Shield, whether to upload anonymous identifiers to the cloud, and whether to obtain diagnosis results by themselves. These anonymous identifiers will not record or store any personal information such as user locations and will only be stored for 14 days. After a user uninstalls the app, the user’s historical data stored on the device will be deleted.

The page does not reveal whether it will be compatible with Google’s Exposure Notification API. However, Google did confirm that the company intends to publish a framework that companies like Huawei, who are banned in the US, can use to replicate the tracking system developed by Google and Apple.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Contact tracing #coronavirus #Huawei #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.