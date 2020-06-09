After Apple and Google, Huawei releases its Contact Shield API for tracing coronavirus cases

After Apple and Google, Huawei has launched its coronavirus contact tracing API called Contact Shield. The API, like Apple and Google Exposure Notification API, will rely on Bluetooth technology for tracing coronavirus infected individuals.

Huawei is yet to officially unveil the Contact Shield API. Developers can use the API to track and trace coronavirus-infected individuals via the smartphone’s Bluetooth technology. The API was found in update 4.1.0.301 of the HMS core and was first spotted by XDA Developers. The API aims to “provide fundamental capabilities to help minimise the spread of COVID-19.”

The API’s Service Introduction page states that the Contact Shield API “provides privacy-protecting contact tracing services for Huawei device users.” The API “utilises the Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to detect nearby devices, exchange data with detected devices, and record contacts with user information anonymised.”

Like the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API, Huawei Contact Shield API will let users determine whether to enable Contact Shield, whether to upload anonymous identifiers to the cloud, and whether to obtain diagnosis results by themselves. These anonymous identifiers will not record or store any personal information such as user locations and will only be stored for 14 days. After a user uninstalls the app, the user’s historical data stored on the device will be deleted.

The page does not reveal whether it will be compatible with Google’s Exposure Notification API. However, Google did confirm that the company intends to publish a framework that companies like Huawei, who are banned in the US, can use to replicate the tracking system developed by Google and Apple.