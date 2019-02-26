Adobe fixes Premiere Pro bug which kills MacBook Pro speakers

Software applications can have bugs that can hamper the performance of the hardware. However, it is very rare when a bug can damage the device, making it unusable. Some MacBook Pro users had to deal with such an experience when a software bug in Adobe’s Premiere Pro damaged their laptop’s speakers.

Users had reported that the Adobe Premiere Pro software suddenly played loud, distorted music through the laptop’s speakers that led to permanent damage. Most users experienced such a problem when editing the audio in video clips. Adobe informed the users on its community support forum that the company is aware of the issue.

The company assured a fix in an update, and in the meanwhile asked its users to disable the laptop’s microphone input as a temporary fix. However, the problem still persisted for some users. Adobe has now released an update as a permanent fix for the issue.





Extremely loud noise when playing a project and adding an effect





Crash or a screeching sound when switching between EQ presets in Essential Sound > Dialogue during playback

during playback



Audio buzzing across a transition when routing audio to multiple track outputs with effects





Audio output buzzing when playing silence with an effect on a submix track.



