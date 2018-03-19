ACT Fibernet may soon launch streaming service ACTTV+ in India, to take on Amazon Fire Stick

South India- based Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet may soon launch Android-based online streaming service in India. The service will be known as ACTTV+ and is in the testing phase, according to a report in Telecomtalk.

According to the report, ACT Fiber is looking to launch its services in southern cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, however further details are not yet available. Lately, the company has been busy sending eligible customers to take the free ACTTV+ trial program.

The report accessed one such mail sent to a customer which said, "An Android-based streaming device that offers online video content directly on your TV for the best streaming experiences, at the comfort of your home."

At present, the company is looking to provide its service in a bundle package which includes a streaming device similar to Google’s Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire Stick. However, it is still unknown whether the company may also start selling the device on a standalone basis.

ACTTV+ subscription will let users stream across contents from YouTube, HOOQ and AltBalaji. However, it is unknown at the moment whether subscribers can access service from Amazon Prime Video and other such contents. Though there are various tricks and techniques by which Prime Video can be accessed on Chromecast, which leaves subscribers hopeful that ACTTV+ may also be able to stream Prime Video content.

ACT Fibernet just recently announced its collaboration with content provider YuppTV through which it will provide users access to more than 200 Live TV channels spanning across 13 Indian languages. With YuppTV, users can also access features such as shows which are 10 days old at any time. Other features include unlimited downloaded videos storage, original TV series from YuppTV, etc.