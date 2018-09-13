3 Point Analysis | Bigger, pricier iPhones & a smarter watch

The new phones are biggest, most expensive iPhones ever, making a bet that larger screens can persuade millions of owners to upgrade to a new device and fork over more money than they previously have. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News

Apple finally launched the much awaited 2018 line-up of iPhones — iphone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — and the fourth generation of its smart watch on its campus in Cupertino, California on Wednesday. The new phones are biggest, most expensive iPhones ever, making a bet that larger screens can persuade millions of owners to upgrade to a new device and fork over more money than they previously have. Sakshi Batra highlights the salient features, selling points, pricing details and the best bet in Moneycontrol's 3 point analysis.