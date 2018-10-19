2019 Nissan Kicks unveiled for India; to be larger than international variant

The India-spec Nissan Kicks has finally been revealed and is slated for a launch in January, 2019.

While the mechanicals and prices still remain under wraps, Nissan did showcase the exteriors.

Ceding to demands of bigger, roomier compact SUVs, Nissan has decided to make the India-spec Kicks proportionally bigger than its international counterpart.

The Kicks has been on sale in most other major markets for quite a while now. While the India-spec variant does look similar, it will be slightly larger and will also sport a few subtle changes to the design.

The SUV stands 4,384 mm in height, 1,813 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height. The wheelbase sits at a generous 2,673 mm.

This makes the India-spec Kicks 89 mm longer and 66 mm taller than its international counterpart, with a wheelbase that is 53 mm longer.

In terms of design, the Kicks carries forward the floating roof, blacked out pillars, prominent wheel arches and aggressive shoulder line.

Its 17-inch alloys add to its bold look and the rear of the car is almost identical, except for the reworked bumper, which features a thinner black panel over the scuff plate.

The front of the car, on the other hand, sports slightly-more-visible changes. The fog lamps now sit at the chin, under the faux air intakes.

On the international version, the ornamentation in the bumper is used to house the fog lamps. The car also gets projector beam headlamps and sports LED DRLs similar to ones on Nissan's larger SUVs.

The grille, while still retaining the V-motion chrome plate, features a honeycomb design that is visually different.

As mentioned before, specs for the interiors and mechanicals have not yet been announced. But it does look like the cabin will get roomier and the boot space will get larger, in comparison to the international offering.

Launching in January, 2019, the Nissan Kicks will be positioned above the Terrano, so you can expect prices to start at the Rs 9.5 lakh mark. The car will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur.