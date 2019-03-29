2019 Lexus UX SUV unveiled: May launch in India

Japanese carmaker Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus recently announced the arrival of their new UX SUV. While it is available as a hybrid, a purely IC engine option is also available.

The UX is available as UX 200, UX 250h and Luxury and F SPORTS versions. While the UX 200 is powered by an inline-four, 2-litre engine which makes 181 bhp of maximum power and 204 Nm of peak torque, the UX250h has a hybrid powertrain along with the petrol engine. It is mated to an electronically controlled, 10-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox.

The car stands on 18-inch alloys and comes with automatic LED headlights, proximity entry and push-button start, adaptive cruise control as standard. It also has forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and Lexus Safety Connect emergency services across all trims. The SUV is fitted with dual-zone auto climate control, front power seats and “NuLuxe” simulated leather upholstery.

It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, in-car WiFi and satellite radio. It gets an optional Premium package which adds a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and automatic wipers. The company also offers many other upgrades as options, such as upgraded headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a heads-up display, and parking sensors.

The car is expected to be launched in August 2019 in India and could carry a price tag of Rs 40 lakh approximately (ex-showroom).