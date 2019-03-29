2019 Lexus UX SUV unveiled: May launch in India

The UX 200 is powered by an inline four, 2-litre engine which makes 181BHP of maximum power and 204Nm of peak torque.
Japanese carmaker Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus recently announced the arrival of their new UX SUV. While it is available as a hybrid, a purely IC engine option is also available.
The UX is available as UX 200, UX 250h and Luxury and F SPORTS versions. While the UX 200 is powered by an inline-four, 2-litre engine which makes 181 bhp of maximum power and 204 Nm of peak torque, the UX250h has a hybrid powertrain along with the petrol engine. It is mated to an electronically controlled, 10-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox.
The car stands on 18-inch alloys and comes with automatic LED headlights, proximity entry and push-button start, adaptive cruise control as standard. It also has forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and Lexus Safety Connect emergency services across all trims. The SUV is fitted with dual-zone auto climate control, front power seats and “NuLuxe” simulated leather upholstery.
It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, in-car WiFi and satellite radio. It gets an optional Premium package which adds a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and automatic wipers. The company also offers many other upgrades as options, such as upgraded headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a heads-up display, and parking sensors.
The car is expected to be launched in August 2019 in India and could carry a price tag of Rs 40 lakh approximately (ex-showroom).