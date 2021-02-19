MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsspecial sitearticle

What is fractional investing?

With fractional investing, you have the flexibility to decide “how many dollars to invest” rather than “how many shares to buy”, and manage the risk and allocate capital efficiently.

February 19, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST

Fractional Investing enables investors to buy a fraction of a single stock or ETF. Investors may now buy a percentage of a single share which enables them to diversify their investments through the distribution of small amounts of capital. For instance, in the case of highly-priced FAANG stocks, a single stock can cost thousands of dollars. However, with fractional investing, you can purchase as little as 1% of the entire share. Fractional shares can be as small as 1/1000000 of a share and are traded in real-time in dollar amounts or share amounts.

Traditionally, fractional shares were available only during stock splits, dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) or other corporate actions. Today, leading brokerages enable investors to invest fractionally by intentionally splitting whole shares thereby making investing more affordable and accessible. Our SEC-regulated broker partner enables fractional investing on the platform for investors to buy as little as $10 worth part of a whole share.

With fractional investing, you have the flexibility to decide “how many dollars to invest” rather than “how many shares to buy”, and manage the risk and allocate capital efficiently.

Common Questions

1) Is fractional investing available for ETFs as well?

Close

Related stories

Yes. An ETF is a basket of securities that is traded on the stock exchange, just like a stock. Thus, it can be fractionally bought or sold as well.

2) Are all securities on your platform eligible for fractional investing?

Yes, currently - all stocks or ETFs on our platform are eligible for fractional investing.

3) Do I get dividends on fractional shares?

Yes, all fractional investors are eligible for dividends which are calculated based on the percentage of the share you hold

For Opening a New Account, Please visit : https://moneycontrol.stockal.com
TAGS: #101investing
first published: Feb 19, 2021 05:58 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.