Sectoral index performance: More bad than good

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 27, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Of the 15 sectoral indices tracked on the BSE, only seven have delivered positive returns over the past year. Picking up underperforming stocks now may be better than going for multibaggers.

Despite the upbeat drumbeat surrounding the equity markets amid growing expectations that central banks will slow down their pace of interest rate hikes, crude and commodity prices will soften, and the Dollar index and yields will decline, sectoral indices have delivered a mixed performance.

Of the 15 sectoral indices tracked on the BSE, only seven have delivered positive returns while eight have delivered negative returns over the past year — from the peak of October 2021 to December 2022 (till date).

Light at the end of the tunnel?

“The underperformance of a sector is driven by changes in the underlying dynamics of the sector, regardless of the market price,” says Abhishek Jadon, smallcase manager & VP - Windmill Capital. The poor performance of sectors like IT and realty has been due to several headwinds, both local and global, he added.

Jadon does not see things going well for IT in the near term, and feels the consumer durables space too will remain under pressure. “Given IT companies’ heavy exposure to north America and Europe, which are on the brink of a recession, their prospects seem sombre and until such headwinds subside, reversal seems unlikely. The IT sector can show some price reversal if the entire market moves sharply,” he said. He expects IT heavyweights TCS and Infosys to see funds inflows following broader market buying.