App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Simple, inexpensive frame to boost solar cell efficiency

The simple, inexpensive and ingenious method could increase solar energy captured for people in developing countries, as well as remote regions that are off the grid, researchers said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Scientists have designed a metal frame that increases the amount of sunlight captured by a solar cell, enhancing its energy production by almost one-third.

The simple, inexpensive and ingenious method could increase solar energy captured for people in developing countries, as well as remote regions that are off the grid, researchers said.

"In Uganda, between 20 to 25 percent of people have no access to electricity," said Beth Parks, an associate professor at Colgate University in the US.

"One solar cell supplies enough energy to power lights and charge cell phones and radios. This is a huge quality-of-life improvement," said Parks.

related news

While solar panels offer a clean source of renewable energy, they are typically mounted on a fixed frame and only optimally oriented towards the sun during specific hours of the day.

Parks previously saw a design for a frame that would allow the solar panel to track the sun using hanging weights.

However, the design had not been tested to see how it actually performed. Nor had it been optimised for affordability to ensure commercial viability and adoption.

Parks worked with students at the Mbarara University of Science and Technology in Uganda to design a frame using metal tubing that a local welder could easily obtain and assemble.

"We have created a frame using inexpensive materials that allows the solar panels to track the arc of the sun throughout the day," Parks said.

"This approach could make solar energy more affordable to households and small businesses in the developing world," she said.

In her design, a bucket of rocks is placed on the west side of the frame and a bucket of water is placed on the east side.

Using a controlled leak from the water bucket, the weight shifts and the panel slowly rotates from east to west throughout the day.

Parks and her team tested the design on 20 random days in Uganda. The solar cell on the movable frame captured 30 percent more sunlight than the stationary solar cell at the same location.

"If this frame is adopted, it has the potential to create a small industry for the local community," Parks said.

According to Parks, the cost of the system -- the solar cell, battery, charger and frame -- is about 10 per cent less than a comparable rooftop solar cell system.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:44 am

tags #science #solar energy #Technology #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Poor Cognition Raises Bad Oral Health in Elderly: Study

OPINION | Kangana Ranaut's Patriot Act Needs No Introduction, but Requ ...

Pakistan Has All-weather Supporters, Diplomatic Isolation Won't Help M ...

Solo Travelling Allows Me to Enjoy My 'Me Time': Masaba Gupta

Saina, Srikanth Enter Second Round of All England Championship

Bisexual Women, Homosexual Men Have Multiple Sexual Partners: Study

Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel ...

15 Injured as Grenade Blast Rocks Busy Bus Stand in Jammu

NGT Slaps Rs 500 Crore Penalty on Volkswagen for Cheating Emission Tes ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.