ISRO to launch second 'spy' satellite RISAT-2BR1 on December 11 to enhance India's surveillance capability

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 that would enhance the country's surveillance capabilities, The Times of India has reported, citing sources in the space agency.

According to the report, ISRO is looking to launch the satellite with the help of PSLV-C48 rocket from Sriharikota on December 11.

This will the second in the RISAT-series satellites. The first in the bunch was RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B), which was put into orbit on May 22. Dubbed as a 'spy' satellite, RISAT-2B was launched to replace its predecessor RISAT-2, which was used by India to monitor activities in terror camps across the border in Pakistan to thwart infiltration bids by terrorists. Launched in 2009, after it completed its five-year lifespan.

The RISAT satellites are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions. These satellites will help round-the-clock border surveillance along with checking infiltration and keeping an eye on terror or anti-national activities across the borders, the report stated.

After the launch of RISAT-2B, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said that the satellite was an advanced earth observation satellite. "In this satellite, another very complex new technology has flown. That is a 3.6-metre unfurlable radial rib antenna. This is also going to be the technology of the future," he had added.

The RISAT-2BR1 has an X-band SAR with radial rib reflector 3.6 m mesh antenna, said the report adding that the radar system is a much more advanced desi version of the Israeli TECSAR 1 system. “RISAT-2BR1 has a powerful 0.35m resolution, which means that two objects separated by 0.35m distance can be distinctly identified, and will cover a swath of 5 to 10 km,” the report said quoting sources.

After launching Risat-2BR1 on December 11, the Indian space agency will launch Risat-2BR2 – the third in the series -- in the second half of this month, the report added.

“At least four Risat satellites in space are required for security forces to keep surveillance on a particular spot on a daily basis,” the source told the publication.