App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Humans may be the only intelligent species present in observable universe: Study

This study uses the Drake Equation, a mathematical formula for the probability of finding life or advanced civilisations in the universe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A recent study titled, “Dissolving the Fermi Paradox” states that, “humanity is most likely the only intelligent species in the Milky Way Galaxy at present.”

It is based on the work of Enrico Fermi, this paradox addresses the apparent disparity between the expected probability that intelligent life is plentiful in the Universe, and the apparent lack of evidence of extra-terrestrial intelligence (ETI).

This study uses the Drake Equation, a mathematical formula for the probability of finding life or advanced civilisations in the universe. Sanberg, Drexler and Ord reconsider the parameters of the Drake Equation by incorporating models of chemical and genetic transitions on paths to the origin of life. From this, they show that there is a considerable amount of scientific uncertainties that span multiple orders of magnitude, as reported by ukworldnews.

“One can answer [the Fermi Paradox] by saying intelligence is very rare, but then it needs to be tremendously rare. Another possibility is that intelligence doesn’t last very long, but it is enough that one civilization survives for it to become visible,"Dr. Sanberg told Universe Today via email.

related news

He further adds that the attempts at explaining it by having all intelligences acting in the same way (staying quiet, avoiding contact with us, transcending) fail. The reason for this failure according to him is that every individual belonging to every society in every civilisation to behave in the same way, is probably the strongest sociological claim ever.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 07:29 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.