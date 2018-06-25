Humans may be the only intelligent species present in observable universe: Study

A recent study titled, “Dissolving the Fermi Paradox” states that, “humanity is most likely the only intelligent species in the Milky Way Galaxy at present.”

It is based on the work of Enrico Fermi, this paradox addresses the apparent disparity between the expected probability that intelligent life is plentiful in the Universe, and the apparent lack of evidence of extra-terrestrial intelligence (ETI).

This study uses the Drake Equation, a mathematical formula for the probability of finding life or advanced civilisations in the universe. Sanberg, Drexler and Ord reconsider the parameters of the Drake Equation by incorporating models of chemical and genetic transitions on paths to the origin of life. From this, they show that there is a considerable amount of scientific uncertainties that span multiple orders of magnitude, as reported by ukworldnews.

“One can answer [the Fermi Paradox] by saying intelligence is very rare, but then it needs to be tremendously rare. Another possibility is that intelligence doesn’t last very long, but it is enough that one civilization survives for it to become visible,"Dr. Sanberg told Universe Today via email.

He further adds that the attempts at explaining it by having all intelligences acting in the same way (staying quiet, avoiding contact with us, transcending) fail. The reason for this failure according to him is that every individual belonging to every society in every civilisation to behave in the same way, is probably the strongest sociological claim ever.