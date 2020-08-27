172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|science|coronavirus-update-japanese-researchers-may-have-found-an-effective-way-to-neutralise-covid-virus-5763291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update: Japanese researchers may have found an effective way to neutralise COVID virus

Scientists at Japan's Fujita Health University have claimed that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm) -- levels considered harmless for humans -- could kill the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Researchers in Japan on August 26 said low concentrations of ozone can neutralise particles of the coronavirus. This is being seen as a potential way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

Scientists at the Fujita Health University informed a news conference that they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm) could kill the virus. These levels considered harmless to humans. Ozone is a type of oxygen molecule which is known to inactivate many pathogens.

They used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The experiment showed that the virus’ potency had declined by over 90 percent when subjected to low-level ozone for 10 hours.

Close

“Transmission of the novel coronavirus may be reduced by continuous, low-concentration ozone treatment, even in environments where people are present, using this kind of system,” lead researcher Takayuki Murata said. “We found it to be particularly effective in high-humidity conditions.”

Another study at the Georgia Institute of Technology had recently shown that ozone may be effective in disinfecting medical protective equipment.

The announcement comes at a time when the global COVID-19 tally has crossed 2.41 crore, including 8.24 lakh deaths.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Japan #science

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.