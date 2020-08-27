Coronavirus update: Japanese researchers may have found an effective way to neutralise COVID virus

Researchers in Japan on August 26 said low concentrations of ozone can neutralise particles of the coronavirus. This is being seen as a potential way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

Scientists at the Fujita Health University informed a news conference that they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm) could kill the virus. These levels considered harmless to humans. Ozone is a type of oxygen molecule which is known to inactivate many pathogens.

They used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The experiment showed that the virus’ potency had declined by over 90 percent when subjected to low-level ozone for 10 hours.

“Transmission of the novel coronavirus may be reduced by continuous, low-concentration ozone treatment, even in environments where people are present, using this kind of system,” lead researcher Takayuki Murata said. “We found it to be particularly effective in high-humidity conditions.”

Another study at the Georgia Institute of Technology had recently shown that ozone may be effective in disinfecting medical protective equipment.

The announcement comes at a time when the global COVID-19 tally has crossed 2.41 crore, including 8.24 lakh deaths.

