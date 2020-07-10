Chinese scientists reveal gel-like substance found on moon is actually a rock

A peculiar gel-like substance was discovered by the Chinese Yutu-2 rover in 2019, and Chinese scientists have finally published an analysis of what it might be.

In the study named 'Impact melt breccia and surrounding regolith measured by Chang'e-4 rover’, the Chinese scientists have analysed data captured by Yutu-2’s cameras and its Visible and Near-Infrared Spectrometer (VNIS) during lunar day eight of the rover’s July 2019 mission.

After studying the images and comparing them with Apollo samples, scientists have concluded that the gel-like substance found inside one of Moon's craters, is nothing but a rock, Space.com reported.

The findings published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters state that the team of scientists used a method called ‘spectral unmixing’ to determine the composition of the gel-like substance, that was found on the moon’s surface.

The scientists have also informed that the substance is dark green in colour and has a glossy texture. The substance – an impact melt breccia similar to samples brought back by the Apollo – was possibly formed when rocks melted due to the impact of a meteorite.

It proves that the area had witnessed a cataclysmic impact event, that had shattered and melted the space rocks.