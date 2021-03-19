Yogi Adityanath’s ODOP scheme is preserving, promoting local art and crafts of Uttar Pradesh : Navneet Sehgal

Navneet Sehgal is a 1988 batch IAS officer posted as Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry

Launched in January 2018, 'One District One Product' (ODOP) is a flagship initiative of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The programme has, so far, enrolled 80,000 artisans. At present, more than 11,000 products of ODOP are available on Amazon, and over 50,000 products worth ₹ 24 crore have been sold.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Navneet Sehgal, a 1988 batch IAS officer posted as Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi & Village Industry in UP government, talks about the programme, its objectives and results so far. Excerpts:

What is the idea behind One District One Product?

The objective of the initiative is to preserve, develop and promote local arts, crafts and traditional skill of communities spread across districts of Uttar Pradesh. For example, we are providing training to artisans of the old wood carving industry of Saharanpur. We select one product from each district of the state.

What is the government’s role?

We adopted a systematic approach to identify and address gaps faced by ODOP artisans/ units. Renowned global and national consulting firms (including ADB, PWC, IL&FS and Darashaw) have been hired to prepare Diagnostic Study Reports (DSR) for each district. DSRs were prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders pertaining to ODOP products in the districts.

How are the artisans selected?

The initiative is open for all ODOP product aligned artisans, traders and manufacturers. ODOP Cell through District Enterprise and Promotion Centre (DIEPC) offices connects with respective ODOP product artisans, traders and manufacturers to inform them about various schemes under the programme and also through its various promotional campaigns informs them about the ODOP programme.

How is an artisan benefited?

We cover a number of schemes. In the Margin Money Scheme, for example, the ODOP artisans/ units are provided margin money subsidy up to Rs 20 lakhs per unit/ artisan. Since the inception of the scheme nearly 20,000 people have been provided employment. Similarly, the Skill Development & Toolkit Distribution scheme aims at fulfilling current and future requirements of a skilled workforce in the entire value chain of ODOP products through free bridge courses of 10 days. Additionally, artisans participating in the training programme are provided modern toolkits, free-of-cost.

Till now, more than 41,000 ODOP artisans have been trained and provided toolkits through this scheme. There is also a Common Facility Centre (CFC) scheme which aims at developing CFCs at each district of Uttar Pradesh. Under the scheme, the we provide financial assistance of 90% (maximum ₹ 13.5 Crs) of the project cost, as grant. Till now, 35 CFCs are provided in-principal approval.

What are the key collaborations?

ODOP has collaborated with several stakeholders such as Quality Control of India (QCI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). With an MoU already in place with Flipkart, Amazon and eBay, ODOP has on board many B2C e-commerce channel partners. We have also collaborated with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow; and have started working with them as a knowledge partner to bridge Industry- Academia gap.

How many artisans have been enrolled so far?

The outreach has helped almost 80,000 artisans to connect with the program. As of now, 11,000 products of ODOP are available on Amazon, and over 50,000 products worth ₹ 24 crores have been sold. Financial assistance to a tune of ₹ 82 crores has been provided to more than 2,600 entrepreneurs. The department of Industries has also given its full support and also provided employment opportunities to over 28,000 people in the industries.

What is the larger plan of the initiative?

The idea is to build ODOP as a brand that symbolises uniqueness, quality, value, ethnicity, and is GI tagged. Also to further increase export and discourage migration of local artisans. So far, the ODOP initiative has led to a 32% increase in UP’s exports and is aligned with Hon’ble PM’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar’. The programme is also in alignment with the country’s target of reaching a $5 trillion economy by 2024. The scheme will help the state reach the target of $ 1 trillion by 2024.