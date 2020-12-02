UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation today

The city of Lucknow is the ninth in the country to have raised municipal bonds that have cumulatively touched around Rs 3,600 crore.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on December 2 for the listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

LMC's bonds have witnessed an astounding oversubscription since it's launch. — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 2, 2020

Along with the launch of the Rs-200 crore Lucknow Municipal bond, UP CM will also meet several industrialists, media reports indicated.

On Tuesday, UP Cabinet Ministers Siddarth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, and Additional Chief Secretary (Information Department) Navneet Sehgal visited BSE to oversee the preparations for the listing ceremony.

The city of Lucknow is the ninth in the country to have raised municipal bonds that have cumulatively touched around Rs 3,600 crore. The next city to raise municipal bonds will be Ghaziabad, followed by a joint bond by Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, had said.

Eight other cities have raised municipal bonds so far. These include Amaravati (Rs 2000 crore), Visakhapatnam (Rs 80 crore), Ahmedabad (Rs 200 crore), Surat (Rs 200 crore), Bhopal (Rs 175 crore), Indore (Rs 140 crore), Pune (Rs 495 crore) and Hyderabad (Rs 200 crore).

On November 13, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) raised Rs 200 crore by issuing municipal bonds on a private placement basis using the BSE BOND platform, the BSE had said, adding that the municipal corporation had received 21 bids on the platform for Rs 450 crore, which is 4.5 times the issue size.

Out of the total 11 municipal bond issuances totalling to Rs 3,690 crore, Rs 3,175 crore has been raised on the BSE Bond platform, scaling its market share to 86 percent, the exchange had said.

“Lucknow is the 9th city in the country to have raised Municipal Bond, which has cumulatively reached Rs 3,600 crore. I urge other states and cities rated A+ and above to take this transformative path expeditiously,” Mishra tweeted.

The funds raised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation will be used in various infrastructure schemes in the state capital. The proceeds of the issue are proposed to be invested in a water supply project being implemented under AMRUT and in a housing project.

The tenure of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond is 10 years and it is structured as a 'strip' bond with 7 STRRPs (A to G) and principal repayment to happen in 7 equal annual payments from the fourth year to the tenth year.