    Will seriously look into allegations of 'Sikh for Justice' having relations with AAP: Amit Shah to Punjab CM

    Amit Shah's assurance came in reply to a letter written by Punjab CM Channi claiming that he had received a letter by banned outfit 'Sikh for Justice' which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the government has taken the matter of alleged support to the AAP by banned separatist group Sikh for Justice and asserted that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity. Shah also said it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

    His assurance came in reply to a letter written by Channi claiming that he had received a letter by Sikh for Justice (SFJ) which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP. Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that it had given its support to AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for AAP, Channi claimed.

    Polling for the Punjab assembly elections will be held on February 20. "I want to assure you that no one will be allowed to play with the unity and integrity of the country. The government of India has taken the matter very seriously and I myself will look into the matter deeply," Shah said.

    He said the issue of a political party having relations and getting support from a terrorist and banned organisation is a serious matter with regard to the unity and integrity of the country. Shah said the agenda of such forces is no different from the agenda of country's enemies.

    "This is highly condemnable that to grab power such people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Charanjit Singh Channi #Punjab #Sikh for Justice
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:39 pm

