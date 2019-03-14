App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Weak PM Modi is scared of Xi Jinping: Rahul Gandhi on Masood Azhar issue

The Congress has also been attacking the BJP over Azhar's release in the Kandahar hijacking case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As China again blocked a UN resolution to designate JeM chief a global terrorist, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 14 hit out at Prime Minster Narendra Modi, saying he was weak and scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Congress chief attacked the prime minister and said he had not spoken on China blocking the resolution in the UN Security Council.

The party accused the BJP of letting Masood off the hook again and also questioned Modi what was the use of "swinging" with Xi.

"Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NoMo's China diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat. 2. Hug Xi in Delhi. 3. Bow to Xi in China," Gandhi said on Twitter. India's bid to designate the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief as a global terrorist suffered a setback with China on Wednesday putting a technical hold on a proposal to ban him following the Pulwama terror attack.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

related news

"With China having blocked our bid to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the question on every Indian's mind is, what was the use of all the swinging with Modi and President Xi," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

"A terrorist responsible for such bloody murders is let off the hook again by the BJP," it claimed.

Congress' chief spokeserson Randeep Surjewala said it was a sad day in the global fight against terrorism.

"China blocking Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist reaffirms Chinese position of being an inseparable ally of terrorism's breeding ground-Pakistan," he tweeted Wednesday.

"Sadly, Modiji's foreign policy has been a series of diplomatic disasters," the party spokesperson said.

The Congress has also been attacking the BJP over Azhar's release in the Kandahar hijacking case.

Gandhi has asked Modi to tell the nation that it was a BJP-led government which released Azhar from an Indian jail in 1999.

Gandhi has also alleged that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a top intelligence official back then, had "escorted" Azhar to Kandahar where he was handed over to terrorists.

Azhar and two other terrorists, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, were released from Indian prison in 1999 by the then BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for the passengers held hostage on board IC-814 flight hijacked to Kandahar in Afghanistan.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:36 am

tags #China #India #JeM #Politics #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

6 Things You Need to Know about Health Insurance before Buying One for ...

Rahul Khanna's Shirtless Pic on Instagram Left His Fans 'Distracted', ...

Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off The Notifications With New 'Pau ...

Angelina Jolie Dresses to Kill in Pearl Grey Versace Gown at Dumbo Pre ...

India vs Australia: Five Players Who Shone Brightest for Australia in ...

Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World

Since You Aren't a Sadhu Anymore, Start Thinking About Money, SC Tells ...

Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After ...

Weak Modi is Scared of Xi, Says Rahul Gandhi After China Again Blocks ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Mehra's toilet katha i ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.