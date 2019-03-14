BoycottChineseProducts trends on Twitter as China blocks UN move to list Masood Azhar global terrorist

After Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility of the Pulwama terror attack where 40 CRPF troopers were martyred, there were hopes that China won’t block UN move to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist this time.

However, China needs Azhar to ensure the overall security of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from the Taliban, as it passes through several locales that are JeM strongholds.



The.cost of freeing Azharin 1999 is now haunting us. The cost of gifting UNSC seat to China in 1950 is haunting us today. The cost of filing an illegal petition in UN on J&K is bleeding us everyday. Learn to introspect before blaming others. There are no free lunches

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2019

As BJP leader Subramanian Swamy rightly said, it is almost as if India is still paying the price for freeing Azhar and gifting the UNSC seat to China in 1950.

To restrict the terror attack mastermind’s moves and take action against him, for years India has been trying to designate him a global terrorist. The efforts started in 2009; in 2016, the United States, United Kingdom, and France joined hands in the efforts to ban Azhar.



Dear Arnab. please do a program on ways of how exactly we can boycott Chinese products bcos general public really do not know.. and also what government can do to prevent selling of Chinese products in India#BoycottChineseProducts #BanMasoodAzhar

— Prakruti Dash (@knowledgeshines) March 13, 2019



My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act. Show your patriotism by boycotting chinese products. Every rupee will saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers.#BoycottChineseProducts

— Kamal Kumar (@KumarKamal152) March 13, 2019



China supporting terrorism again...

Indian JANTA doesn't need more explanation than this to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/ZYUaNStXxb

— Sanghati dutta (@Sanghati6) March 14, 2019



By again stalling India's move to declare Masood Azhar as GLOBAL TERRОRIST at UN, China has openly shown it supports terrогism. #BoycottChineseProducts #CKMKB pic.twitter.com/hrdbyQ746H

— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 14, 2019



Bhakts tweeting from Chinese android phones be like:#BoycottChineseProducts.

— Dragon Slayer (@polar_windz) March 13, 2019



”Some say Imran Khan is a statesman, if he is so generous then he should hand over JeM chief Masood Azhar to India. Let's see how generous he is.”

Perfect reply to Pakistan’s peace propaganda by EAM @SushmaSwaraj#BoycottChineseProducts #MasoodAzharpic.twitter.com/y1pB3VxNsj

— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) March 14, 2019



Guess we will finally understand India's problem is China. Much more in some ways than even Pakistan. Shocking. #masoodazhar

— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 13, 2019

As China exhibited an absolute lack of empathy and disregard for India’s safety and let Azhar go scot-free again, angry Indians wish to pull off a Doklam-like boycott move. Twitter has been flooded with #BoycottChineseProducts, and this time too, no one is taking it lightly. Almost all these social media users agree that boycotting Chinese goods would be the best way to deal a blow at the yellow giant’s economy and teach them a lesson.