App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uproar in MP Assembly over Priyanka Gandhi's detention in UP

Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the House for five minutes amid the uproar by members of ruling Congress during the Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on July 20 witnessed uproar over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in Uttar Pradesh on July 19 when she was going to Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down this week.

Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the House for five minutes amid the uproar by members of ruling Congress during the Question Hour.

As soon as the question hour began on Saturday, Minister Jitu Patwari raised the issue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention, terming the UP government's act as "undemocratic".

Close

He was supported by most of the Congress members, who started speaking together, which created noisy scenes in the House. Members of opposition BJP also started speaking, which added to the chaos.

related news

The speaker appealed to the members to maintain decorum and allow him to conduct the business of the house.

Another Minister Omkar Singh Markam alleged that BJP was killing and torturing tribals.

Senior BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh said the house was not meant for discussion on the issues related to the entire country.

The speaker asked why Zero Hour shouldn't be held before the question hour to avoid noisy scenes in the assembly.

He said he will soon hold a meeting with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Opposition to discuss the issue.

However, as the uproarious scenes continued with the members started speaking together again, the speaker adjourned the house for five minutes.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was July 19 detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week.

However, family members of the Sonbhadra clash victims on July 20 met Priyanka at the Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur district, where she spent a night in detention.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sonbhadra clash

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.