Uproar in MP Assembly over Priyanka Gandhi's detention in UP

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on July 20 witnessed uproar over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in Uttar Pradesh on July 19 when she was going to Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down this week.

Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the House for five minutes amid the uproar by members of ruling Congress during the Question Hour.

As soon as the question hour began on Saturday, Minister Jitu Patwari raised the issue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention, terming the UP government's act as "undemocratic".

He was supported by most of the Congress members, who started speaking together, which created noisy scenes in the House. Members of opposition BJP also started speaking, which added to the chaos.

The speaker appealed to the members to maintain decorum and allow him to conduct the business of the house.

Another Minister Omkar Singh Markam alleged that BJP was killing and torturing tribals.

Senior BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh said the house was not meant for discussion on the issues related to the entire country.

The speaker asked why Zero Hour shouldn't be held before the question hour to avoid noisy scenes in the assembly.

He said he will soon hold a meeting with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Opposition to discuss the issue.

However, as the uproarious scenes continued with the members started speaking together again, the speaker adjourned the house for five minutes.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was July 19 detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week.

However, family members of the Sonbhadra clash victims on July 20 met Priyanka at the Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur district, where she spent a night in detention.