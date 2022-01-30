MARKET NEWS

    UP Assembly Polls 2022 | Votes from polarisation politics not acceptable to BJP: Rajnath Singh

    The Defence Minister also lauded current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not letting any riots to take place during the tenure.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh on January 30 hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said that BJP seeks votes on the basis of humanity and justice only, reported NDTV.

    Addressing people during a 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvad' (effective voter dialogue) program in Kasganj, Singh took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav-led party - "Red topi of SP spells red alert", and said, "We do not want votes on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We seek votes only on the basis of justice and humanity."

    "Samajwadi Party is doing politics of polarisation. They have crossed all limits to get the vote of a particular religion. Votes from polarisation politics are not acceptable to us," he added.

    ALSO READ: 'Losing BJP's frustration': Akhilesh Yadav alleges ploy after chopper to west UP gets 'stopped'

    Apart from this, the Defence Minister also lauded current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not letting any riots to take place during the tenure.

    "The Samajwadi Party has to accept the fact that it was in their tenure only that so many riots took place. They need to answer why did this happen. And, you all need to understand why no one could dare to riot under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party," NDTV quoted Singh as saying.

    Rajnath Singh even expressed his confidence that the BJP will repeat the win of 2017.

    Earlier on January 28, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged a ploy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after his chopper to western Uttar Pradesh was briefly "stopped" by the authorities.

    The helicopter was to be taken by Yadav to travel from Delhi to west UP's Muzaffarnagar, where he was scheduled to address a joint press conference with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #polarisation politics #Rajnath Singh #UP Assembly Elections 2022 #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 10:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.