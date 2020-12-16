MARKET NEWS

TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal assembly ahead of Amit Shah's visit to state

Suvendu Adhikari, an MLA from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, had resigned from the West Bengal cabinet last month.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 06:00 PM IST
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former cabinet minister in West Bengal government, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the legislative assembly on December 16, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state this weekend.

Adhikari, an MLA from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, had resigned from the West Bengal cabinet last month.

As per reports, Adhikari went to the assembly and submitted a hand-written letter at the secretariat.

Adhikari is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Shah’s visit to the poll-bound state on December 19 and 20. The Home Minister will address rallies in at least three districts, including East Midnapore where Adhikari, his father and two brothers represent two Lok Sabha constituencies and an assembly seat.

"It was bound to happen. Many MLAs left TMC earlier too and joined our party. There's no democracy or respect for people in TMC. Those who want to join in the change in Bengal and contribute to its development are leaving TMC and joining us," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the rebel leader would be welcomed if he joined the BJP.

READ Explained: What Suvendu Adhikari’s political manoeuvres mean for Trinamool Congress ahead of 2021 Bengal assembly polls

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy was quoted in media reports stating that Adhikari's move was not unexpected for the party.

Sources said Adhikari is likely to visit New Delhi on December 17 for talks with the BJP leadership. Centre had recently arranged for Z category security for the Adhikari, who claimed that he had been attacked several times since he resigned from the offices he held in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #CM Mamata banerjee #Suvendu Adhikari #TMC government #West Bengal Elections
first published: Dec 16, 2020 06:00 pm

