Have been attacked 11 times recently, claims TMC rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari

TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who had resigned from his ministerial post in the state government last month, said on December 15 that he has been "attacked" 11 times recently, according to a report by India Today.

"I have been attacked 11 times recently . I want to tell my critics that I have people with me, and these people have come for the connection I have with them… I want to reiterate that all these attacks cannot deter me," the report quoted him as saying.

Centre had recently arranged for Z category security for the TMC heavyweight, who claims he has been attacked several times since he resigned from the offices he held in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in West Bengal.

Speaking at a rally in Midnapore, Adhikari said he will "clear his stand soon". He was ostensibly referring to speculations that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leader Mukul Roy, a former TMC leader, told the news channel that discussions are on with Adhikari and that the saffron party is hopeful of gaining his support.

The developments come ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for early next year.