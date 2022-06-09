Subramanian Swamy urges EC to derecognise DMK for 'Brahmin genocide' call

Subramanian Swamy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has urged the Election Commission to initiate action against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party after some of its leaders called for "genocide" of Brahmins in the state.

In the letter to the poll panel, Swamy has demanded that the registration of the DMK must be cancelled for "atrocious" statements by its leaders. He has also urged the Election Commission to cancel DMK's election symbol and allow him to argue his case before it.

READ | Change of rules on selection of vice-chancellors may escalate DMK-governor standoff in Tamil Nadu

Swamy said the statement made by R Rajiv Gandhi, the DMK spokesperson through social media that Brahmins should be subjected to genocide was a violation of the Representation of People’s Act.

“I write this letter to request you to apprise the Chairman and members of Election Commission that a secretary of DMK Party, which is registered and recognised party by the Election Commission has violated the principles laid down by the commission based on the Representation of Peoples Act. The said secretary has declared that Brahmins in Tamil Nadu should be subject to genocide as was recommended earlier by the founder of the 'Dravidian' movement led by EV Ramaswami Nayakar (known as Periyar to the DMK)," the letter addressed to assistant chief electoral officer read. Swamy shared the letter on social media platform Koo.

DMK spokesman R Rajiv Gandhi had claimed that Tamil Brahmins should have been killed as per the "directions" of Dravidian icon, Periyar.

"If we Shudras had done what Periyar told us back then, we wouldn't have had to struggle with Brahmins for justice, rights, education and equality. 3% of you Brahmins are still dominating some areas," the DMK leader had tweeted, according to a report in news agency IANS.

Swamy, the former union minister further stated that the threat directly impinged on the fundamental rights of the Brahmin community and could affect also the community’s voting rights out of fear so that they would not go to vote in elections making it easier for the DMK to get elected in several constituencies.

Also read: With Delhi visit, is MK Stalin preparing for a greater role in national politics?

“On this matter once the EC takes notice and holds prima facie that this threat of genocide of Brahmins is a violation of the RPA and other consequent circulars issued from time to time by the Election Commission, I would be happy to adduce legal evidence and arguments, submit necessary documents to prove the case for cancelling the registration of the DMK and withdrawing the election symbol, the Rising Sun, allotted to the DMK,” Swamy said in his letter.

(With agency inputs)