PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,500 crore: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on July 15 to inaugurate a slew of projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

This will be PM Modi’s first trip to Varanasi in 2021 and comes months ahead of assembly elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh where the BJP government will be seeking a second term.

In all, the PM will inaugurate 77 projects worth Rs 558 crore and lay the foundation of 68 projects worth Rs 838 crore summing up to Rs 1,500 crore during his visit beginning at 11 am.

"Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations. In that spirit, will be laying the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon," the PM tweeted on July 14.

Here are some of the key projects the PM will launch today :

International Cooperation and Convention Centre ‘Rudraksh’

The 'Rudraksh' Centre would offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi, old name of Varanasi. As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and the building will glow with LED lights at night, according to a PTI report.

The two-storey Convention Centre has been constructed in the city's Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a capacity of 1200 persons. The project aims at providing opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people and develop the city’s tourism sector.

The Rs 186-crore project will be inaugurated by the PM in the presence of Japanese envoy and Japan International Cooperation Agency officials.

A CIPET campus for training and technical consultancy services

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) during his visit. The Rs 40 Crore project, CIPET will be providing training and technical consultancy services in the field of design, plastic processing and testing. It aims at generating technical manpower through various academic programmes for plastics processing and allied industries in and around Uttar Pradesh. The first CIPET campus of the country was established in Chennai in 1968 with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Maternal and child health wing (MCH), Banaras Hindu University

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 100-bed model maternal and child health (MCH) wing of Banaras Hindu University He will also open a public Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. The PM will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review COVID-19 preparedness.

143 rural and other projects

The PM will also inaugurate 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated pack house during his visit.

The foundation stones for a 12-floor transit hostel for police at Police Lines (Rs 24.96 crore), an ITI at Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore), shooting range (Rs 5.04 crore), sports infrastructure development at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium (Rs 3.86 crore) and beautification of an ashram at Manikarnika Ghat (Rs 15.81 crore) are also on the PM’s itenary.