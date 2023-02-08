English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi should nationalise all assets of Adani Group and then auction it for sale: Subramanian Swamy

    In an interview with PTI here, Subramanian Swamy spoke about how his recent tweet on being "sorrowful" regarding the demise of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf which has received a lot of criticism online.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Subramanian Swamy

    Subramanian Swamy

    Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said he wants the Centre to nationalise the assets of Adani Group, which has faced scrutiny after its stocks tumbled following a report over its financial deals and a ruckus was created in Parliament by opposition parties over it.

    In an interview with PTI here, Swamy spoke about how his recent tweet on being "sorrowful" regarding the demise of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf which has received a lot of criticism online.

    He also spoke about how Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging it lacked either objectives or strategies and said the allocation for defence is low at a time when China is aggressive on the border issue.

    Excerpts from the interview --