Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

Congress workers put up posters of their beloved leader and played drums to celebrate the occasion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s arch-rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the Congress President’s 48th birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his wishes late evening yesterday stating: ‘Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life.’

This is Gandhi’s first birthday after he became Congress president late last year.

Rahul took the reins from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, last December, who served as the president of the party for 19 years. Many Congress workers celebrated the party president's birthday outside the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

They put up posters of their leader and played drums to celebrate the occasion. Congress is expected to throw a grand bash for Rahul on his birthday.

Many politicians extended their wishes to Rahul today. Senior Congress leader, Gurudas Kamat tweeted, ‘A very Happy Birthday to Honble @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi!! We pray for your good health and long life!! God Bless! #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi.’

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot in his tweet wished Rahul a long and peaceful life. He also wished that Rahul succeeds in ‘establishing a rightful and just system caring for the poor and downtrodden.’

Many people took a dig at the Congress President on his birthday and shared a photo of him celebrating his birthday on board a plane, as a kid in 1977, with Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

A Twitter user going by the name Ra_Bies tweeted: ‘When Rahul Gandhi was a kid which he still is, his family was so poor and humble that they didn't have a house, they had no place to live, so they used to celebrate Rahul's Happy Birthday in a private jet. No one other than him deserves to be our PM #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi’
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:40 am

