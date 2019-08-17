App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar flags off 'publicity rath' to create awareness on water resources

Kumar flagged off the audio-visual publicity rath at his office "Samvad".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 17 flagged off a vehicle to be used for creating awareness about the state government's water resources schemes and steps to save and conserve water.

The vehicle, which is being called a 'publicity rath', will create awareness on the "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali" (water- life-greenery) campaign via the audio-visual medium, an official release said here.

Kumar flagged off the audio-visual publicity rath at his office "Samvad".

People will also be made aware of constructing and maintaining blotter besides giving them information about using quality seeds, organic manure, minor irrigation, conserving pond water etc, it said.

The publicity rath will also make people aware of the fact that groundwater is the only source of water in the event of less rainfall and people will have to go for rainwater harvesting to conserve water, the release said.

Kumar had on August 9 launched the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign in the state capital and had shared his vision for the state's development in a manner that was sustainable with thrust on environment conservation through measures like afforestation and use of renewable energy resources.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

