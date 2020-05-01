MLC election in Maharashtra to go through, says Election Commission

Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra.

The necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections, ANI reported.

PTI reported EC is likely to hold MLC polls before May 27.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written to the Election Commission asking the body to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) "at the earliest".

A cabinet meeting , chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week had decided to recommend to Koshyari to nominate Thackeray to one of the two seats of governor nominees in the Council.

Uddhav Thackeray , who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a member by May 28, when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.

Thackeray had on Sunday said politics should be kept aside during the ongoing war against COVID-19.