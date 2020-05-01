App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MLC election in Maharashtra to go through, says Election Commission

Election Commission of India (ECI) grants permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra. The necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against #COVID19 during the elections, ANI reported.


Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra.

The necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections, ANI reported.

PTI reported EC is likely to hold MLC polls before May 27.

Close

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written to the Election Commission asking the body to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) "at the earliest".

related news

Uddhav Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a member by May 28, when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.
 A cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week had decided to recommend to Koshyari to nominate Thackeray to one of the two seats of governor nominees in the Council.


Thackeray had on Sunday said politics should be kept aside during the ongoing war against COVID-19.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Bhagat Singh Koshyari #coronavirus #Election Commission #MLC #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.