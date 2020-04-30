App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Maha Guv asks EC to declare polls for council seats as deadline looms

Thackeray has to become a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature by May 28, when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.

Ending days of silence over the issue, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to the Election Commission asking the body to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) "at the earliest".

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue.

"Political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when it is facing the COVID-19 crisis is not right and Thackeray urged the Prime Minister to look into it," sources said.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a member by May 28, when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.

In his letter, the Governor has stated that the central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country, and that elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines.

The poll body had withheld elections to the nine seats following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The state cabinet twice made recommendations to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the Governor's quota.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 08:23 pm

