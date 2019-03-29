App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar was extremely angry over Uri terror attack: Rajnath Singh

Singh, here to participate in a condolence meeting held in the memory of Parrikar, who died on March 17, narrated his experience about working with his former Cabinet colleague and shared anecdotes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was extremely upset and angry after the 2016 Uri terror attack that had claimed the lives of 17 jawans.

Singh, here to participate in a condolence meeting held in the memory of Parrikar, who died on March 17, narrated his experience about working with his former Cabinet colleague and shared anecdotes.

"After the Uri terror attack (on September 18, 2016), we were called by PM. I was with Parrikar in that meeting. Parrikar was extremely upset and angry over the incident," Singh said.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army had carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to the Uri attack.

related news

"He had also played a major role in the air strike (surgical strikes). He monitored the operation throughout night," Singh said.

"He played an important role in two air strikes," the Union minister said, apparently referring to the surgical strikes across the LoC and also inside Myanmar.

Paying glowing tributes to Parrikar, he said the late Goa Chief Minister had sensed the mood of the country before recommending Narendra Modi's name as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate during the party's National Executive meeting here in 2013.

"When the National Executive took place in 2013, I was president of the party (BJP). After receiving me at the airport in Goa, when we sat over tea, he told me that mood of the country was in favour of Narendra Modi becoming the next Prime Minister," Singh said.

Singh recalled Parrikar's contribution to the One Rank One Pension scheme, induction of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in the Indian Air Force and getting on track the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"I still remember that Rafale was not coming to India. We were concerned that we didn't have next generation fighter plane. The PM gave him the responsibility.

"In 2015, an agreement was signed with the French Defence Minister. Parrikar played a role in getting the Rafale deal back on track," Singh added.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa's Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said running the BJP-led government in the state without Parrikar is going to be a challenge for the ruling coalition.

However, the ruling coalition will face this challenge together, said Sardesai, who heads the Goa Forward Party (GFP), a BJP ally in the state.

Sardesai said his party had resolved to support the BJP in government formation after the 2017 Assembly polls only if Parrikar, then the Defence Minister, was made the chief minister.

"We have to try to create more Parrikars and to do so we need more foresight. He was the one who had foresight. He was the one who proposed the name of Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Sardesai said giving a stable government to Goa will be a fitting tribute to Parrikar.

"I am sure the government has gone into another phase after the demise of Parrikar. It is not going to be easy without Parrikar.

"It is going to be a challenge and we are going to face it together. Giving a good and stable government is the biggest tribute we can give to Parrikar," he said.

Sardesai said even before the 2017 elections, he had decided to support a BJP-led government only if it is headed by Parrikar.

"We had decided even before elections and had given him assurance that we will form the government if he returns to state politics and heads the coalition," Sardesai said.

The BJP had won 13 assembly seats and it formed the government under Parrikar with support from the GFP, MGP and Independents.

Sardesai said he had given word to Parrikar to continue in the government. "I have kept my word," he added.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, among others, were present at the condolence meeting.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:07 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Manohar Parrikar #Politics #Rajnath Singh #Uri

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.