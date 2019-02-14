Lok Sabha polls 2019: Want to join your favourite political party? It's easier than you think

It's election season, and if you want to contribute to the efforts of your preferred political party more than just voting in its favour, you can join their ranks.

Joining a political party can be done within a few minutes by following a few simple steps online.

Here are the membership procedures of some major political parties:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):

The BJP, which is trying to retain power at the Centre, has an option on the top right of the page http://www.bjp.org/ to join the party.

Once you click on it, a page appears where users need to fill in their basic details. Any user of 18 years of age (born in or before February, 2001) can apply for membership.

For Indian citizens, it is necessary to fill in their home address, while for non-resident Indians, only contact details will work.

The user then needs to pay a minimum fees of Rs 105 (Rs 5 is membership fee and Rs 100 voluntary contribution). The members can also contribute a minimum amount of Rs 1,000 for party fund.

Congress:

The Indian National Congress, like the BJP, gives an option to become a party member on https://www.inc.in/en.

The page allows users of 15 years of age or above to proceed and follow procedure to become a ‘Congressman’, but it later asks for voter ID number. This means, that only a member of 18 years of age or above can become a party member.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP):

As per the Constitution of AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, any citizen of India of the age of 18 years or above who subscribes to the objectives of the party shall be eligible to become its member.

To become a member, a user needs to go to https://aamaadmiparty.org/, click on ‘get involved’ and choose ‘become a member’ option. It will ask for basic details like name, address and how the user would like to contribute to the party.

Once you click on ‘submit’, the user will get an email confirming registration as a member of AAP. Membership ID of the user shall also be mentioned in the email.

Samajwadi Party (SP):

To become a member of SP, a user needs to go to the website of the party https://www.samajwadiparty.in/.

Click on ‘join the party’, fill in basic details and hit ‘submit’. A verification code will come to your registered mobile number. Fill in the code and the user will become a member of SP.

Bahujan Samaj Party

In case of SP's pre-poll ally in UP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the page http://www.bspindia.org/become_a_member.php contains an option to join online. However, it does not work.

What do you get?

In most cases, the party charges some minimal amount of money to become a member. Across all the parties, in return of the membership registration request, parties send confirmation through either email or SMS.

Once the registration process is complete, the political parties entitled the member to visit the office of the party he/she registered for. The member can show his membership ID and ask for volunteering. Then the chief of the office, which could either be the party president or state president or district president or other, assigns the role.