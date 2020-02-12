App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan

The two-time CM of the National Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia confirmed via a press conference in Delhi on February 12.

Invites are expected to go out to all political stalwarts from India, cutting across ideologies.

The two-time CM of the National Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats, slightly short of the 67-seat benchmark it had set for itself in the previous polls.

Notably, the post of CM was abolished in Delhi for years, interspersed with President's rule a couple of times.

Arvind Kejriwal - the seventh CM of Delhi - took charge first in 2013, becoming the second youngest CM of Delhi. His party formed a minority government with outside support from seven Congress MLAs.


However, he resigned after a few months as he couldn't table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly - the reason for which he was voted to power.  


He came back in power for a second term in 2015, clocking in a landslide victory, winning 67 of the 70 constituent assembly seats in Delhi.



First Published on Feb 12, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 #Politics

