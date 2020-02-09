Exit polls will 'fail', we will form next govt in Delhi, say BJP leaders

BJP leaders on February 9 maintained that the exit poll results that have predicted its defeat in Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening. The exit poll results of news channels aired immediately after voting time ended at 6 pm on Saturday showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the election.

A top BJP leader said the exit poll results "did not give a correct representative picture" of the voting.

"The voting continued two hours beyond the stipulated time of 6 pm while the exit poll results started coming just after that. So, how can it be representative?" he asked.

Also, the BJP leader said, the voting was "sluggish" in initial hours and picked up in the late afternoon when BJP workers actively urged voters to reach polling stations.

BJP's candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav has claimed that AAP contender on the seat and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to "lose" the polls.

"I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday. Counting of votes and result declaration will take place on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders have rubbished the exit poll results with party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari saying it will "fail" and his party will win 48 seats in the election.

According to a senior official in the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said 62.59 per cent votes were polled in the Assembly election.

In a late night meeting at the BJP's Delhi unit office on Saturday, top leaders including Union minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and others analysed the emerging situation and received feedback from various quarters, the party sources said.

"The party is confident that even in the worst scenario, it is going to win at least 25-32 seats in Delhi," the sources claimed.

Shah has asserted that the BJP will win more than 45 seats and form government in Delhi.

In campaigning for the elections, Shah had said the February 11 results will "shock" everyone.