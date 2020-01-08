App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK leader Kanimozhi visits JNU, says will fight for students

The DMK leader inspected hostel rooms and expressed shock after seeing items strewn around and glasses as well as furniture broken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
DMK MP Kanimozhi (PTI)
DMK MP Kanimozhi (PTI)

Days after masked men went on a rampage in JNU, senior DMK leader Kanimozhi visited the varsity on Wednesday and said her party will fight for the students. Kanimozhi visited the Sabarmati Hostel where students told her that it was a targeted attack as the entry of masked mob was facilitated by university's security guards.

The DMK leader inspected hostel rooms and expressed shock after seeing items strewn around and glasses as well as furniture broken.

A masked mob armed with sticks and rods on Sunday attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh.

Close

While talking to Kanimozhi, a group of students alleged that the attackers knew everything, and they demanded the removal of university vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

related news

"The entire country is with you. Don't lose heart. There are many people who have condemned it... We will raise the issue. We will fight for you," she told students.

She also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

Earlier in the day, HRD Ministry officials met the vice-chancellor and took stock of efforts being made to restore normalcy on the campus.

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, told senior officials of the ministry that efforts are being made to facilitate registration of "willing" students and for a conducive environment for their academic pursuits.

Meanwhile, the the JNU Teachers' Association alleged that the mob violence could not have been possible without the connivance of the varsity administration and deliberate inaction by police.

It also slammed Kumar for asking students to put the past behind and return to the varsity premises.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #DMK #India #Kanimozhi #Politics #students

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.